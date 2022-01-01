Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Brattleboro

Go
Brattleboro restaurants
Toast

Brattleboro restaurants that serve coleslaw

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Whetstone Beer Co.

36 Bridge St, Brattleboro

Avg 4.2 (3256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw Side$1.99
Cabbage and carrots in a sweet and zesty mayonnaise dressing.
More about Whetstone Beer Co.
Consumer pic

 

Hazel

75 Elliot St, Brattleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Hazel

