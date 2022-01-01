Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Brattleboro
/
Brattleboro
/
Coleslaw
Brattleboro restaurants that serve coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES
Whetstone Beer Co.
36 Bridge St, Brattleboro
Avg 4.2
(3256 reviews)
Coleslaw Side
$1.99
Cabbage and carrots in a sweet and zesty mayonnaise dressing.
More about Whetstone Beer Co.
Hazel
75 Elliot St, Brattleboro
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Hazel
Browse other tasty dishes in Brattleboro
French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheesecake
More near Brattleboro to explore
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Peterborough
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(609 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston