Pulled pork sandwiches in Brattleboro
Brattleboro restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
The Hangry Traveler - 580 Canal Street
580 Canal Street, Brattleboro
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder in maple BBQ on a grilled brioche bun. Served with our creamy slaw and kettle chips.
Whetstone Beer Co.
36 Bridge St, Brattleboro
|Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich
|$13.99
Tangy smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, braised in beer and smothered in coleslaw.
