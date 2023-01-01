Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Brattleboro

Brattleboro restaurants
Brattleboro restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

The Hangry Traveler - 580 Canal Street

580 Canal Street, Brattleboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder in maple BBQ on a grilled brioche bun. Served with our creamy slaw and kettle chips.
More about The Hangry Traveler - 580 Canal Street
FRENCH FRIES

Whetstone Beer Co.

36 Bridge St, Brattleboro

Avg 4.2 (3256 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich$13.99
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Tangy smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, braised in beer and smothered in coleslaw.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich (Copy)$12.99
Tangy smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, braised in beer and smothered in coleslaw.
More about Whetstone Beer Co.

