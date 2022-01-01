Brauer House/BHouse LIVE
Brauer House/BHouse LIVE is the go to restaurant and venue in the western suburbs of Chicago for Rock, Punk, & Alternative music. Offering KILLER chow, amazing vibes, and a solid schedule of live music and events.
1000 Rohlwing Road - #13
Lombard IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
