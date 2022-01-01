Go
Brauhaus Schmitz

Brauhaus Schmitz has always been a place that transports you from where you are to where you want to be! We bring a sense of comfort to your dining experience while also having the most extravagant events and energized atmosphere. Not only do we have the largest German Bier selection in Philadelphia but our food menu is equally authentic with our own takes on German dishes. We look forward to hosting and prosting you!

718 South St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (1547 reviews)

Popular Items

SCHNITZEL WIENER ART$22.00
breaded cutlet, lemon, parsley, fries, side salad
APFELSTRUDEL$9.00
LAUGENBREZEL$6.00
our signature German pretzel with bier cheese dip
WURSTPLATTE 2 sausages$18.00
sampler of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
Potato Pancake
KARTOFFELPUFFER$8.00
potato pancakes, sour cream, applesauce
Apple Sauce
GEMUSESPÄTZLE$20.00
German style pasta dumplings, dunkel lager, mozzarella, Emmenthaler, seasonal vegetables
WURSTPLATTE 6 sausages$38.00
all 6 of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
Spätzle
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

718 South St.

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
