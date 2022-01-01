BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS
Nestled in the heart of Jackson, BRAVO! has proudly served delicious Italian food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere since 1994. Everyday, our passionate chefs work with the best raw ingredients in order to serve you hearty and flavorful dishes, from gourmet pastas and wood-fired pizzas to mouth-watering steaks. With 20+ years of Wine Spectator awards, our wines are just as good as our food, and you will always be served with warmth and grace by our knowledgeable staff.
4500 I-55 N
Popular Items
Location
4500 I-55 N
Jackson MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aplos
Aplόs is a fast-fine Mediterranean restaurant located in the LeFleur East district of Jackson, MS. Aplόs cuisine focuses on casual eateries found throughout Italy, Greece and the Middle East. We centered the restaurant around our eight-spit rotisserie and Italian pizza oven. Our menu consists of spit fired meats showcased on Mediterranean wraps, salads and Italian Neapolitan pizzas. The word “Aplόs” means “simple” or “easily understood” in Greek.
This is the first location of Aplόs, which is located in the vibrant shopping center of Highland Village.
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe
With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!
LA COUR KITCHEN AND BAR
Come in and enjoy!
Tuk Tuk Boom
Come in and enjoy!