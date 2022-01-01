Go
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar - Jackson, MS

Nestled in the heart of Jackson, BRAVO! has proudly served delicious Italian food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere since 1994. Everyday, our passionate chefs work with the best raw ingredients in order to serve you hearty and flavorful dishes, from gourmet pastas and wood-fired pizzas to mouth-watering steaks. With 20+ years of Wine Spectator awards, our wines are just as good as our food, and you will always be served with warmth and grace by our knowledgeable staff.

4500 I-55 N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Full Field Greens Salad$9.00
mesclun lettuces / kalamata olives / red onion / grape tomatoes / balsamic vinaigrette
House Tomato-Basil Soup Bowl$8.00
*Contains Nuts
***Vegetarian
Vegan Tomato Campanelle$13.00
basil / garlic / red onions / balsamic / cashew parmesan
(substitute gluten-free pasta 2)
Vegano$17.00
basil pesto / ratatouille / grilled portabella / asparagus / arugula / sun-dried tomatoes / pine nuts / aged balsamic / cashew parmesan
*Contains Nuts
***Vegetarian
Coquerel Petit Sauv Blanc$38.00
Double-Cut Pork Chop$32.00
yukon gold mashed potatoes / wilted spinach / mostarda-cream
**Gluten Free Option Available
House Tomato-Basil Soup Cup$5.00
*Contains Nuts
***Vegetarian
Vegan Vegetable Napoleon$13.00
grilled eggplant / sun-dried tomato pesto / caramelized onions / roasted red bell peppers / grape tomatoes / red onions / mesclun lettuces / balsamic vinaigrette
*Contains Nuts
Whitehall Lane Sauv Blanc$42.00
Caprifoglio
Cathead honeysuckle vodka, pomegranate, fresh lemon juice, and sparkling wine will brighten your day
Location

Jackson MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

