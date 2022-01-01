Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant

5Bar

Your fave bar should feel like home.

Welcome to our spot. We like hosting house parties and figured, why not move above a bar and make the space below feel like our living-room? The vibe is cozy house-party, the decor is midcentury modern, the drink menu changes monthly, the dogs are friendly.

"Why is it called 5BAR?"

Because drinking isn't just about tasting, its about all 5 of our senses. Touching the glass, hearing the soda bubbles or sips of liquid, seeing the beautiful drink, smelling the garnish or orange zest.

And let's not forget the 5 perceptions of flavor: sweet, bitter, salt, sour and umami

That and 5BAR kinda sounds like 'dive-bar'

