Jimmy's Bravo Pizza

Home of the Bravo Grande pizza 🍕
Use promo code BOGO at checkout to apply our buy one, get one half price deal for small, medium, and large pizzas!

230 Betteravia Rd Suite D

Popular Items

6 Wings$7.49
Oven baked chicken wings. Hot & Spicy, Sweet BBQ and Plain Seasoned flavors available.
Parmesan Packets
P- Cheese (BYO)$4.99
6" Deep dish cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Lg Bravo Supreme$19.99
Zesty Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers with our famous cheese blend and red sauce.
Sm Cheese (BYO)$9.99
10" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Crushed Red Peppers
Med Cheese (BYO)$11.99
12" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce.
Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Classic Batons (Half Dozen)$2.99
A half-dozen of our garlic butter and parmesan breadsticks.
Lg Cheese (BYO)$14.99
14" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce.
Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
G- Cheese (Build Your Own)$24.99
18"X25" Cheese pizza with our hearty red sauce. (30 pieces)
Select this to BUILD YOUR OWN!
Location

230 Betteravia Rd Suite D

Santa Maria CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
