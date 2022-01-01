Go
Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview

Enjoy fine Italian wines, craft cocktails, and artisan pizzas & pastas in Lakeview! Eduardo's Enoteca serves Chicago's best Italian food & wine, and an amazing Happy Hour!

2801 North Lincoln Avenue

Popular Items

16" Hot Honey$32.00
vodka sauce, spicy pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, cayenne infused honey, scallions
16"Margherita$26.00
house tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
16" Salsiccia$32.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, roasted red peppers, onions
Restaurant Week Special$55.00
Vodka Gnocchi$20.00
whipped ricotta and basil
16" Diavola$31.00
tomato sauce, spicy pepperoni, mozzarella, white truffle oil, basil
16" Funghi$31.00
black pepper cream sauce, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, shallots
12" BYO Thick Crust$22.00
Fusilli Primavera$22.00
snap peas, asparagus, roasted garlic, red pepper, charred scallions
Lasagne al forno$23.00
ragu of tomatoes, pork, and veal, bechamel, parmigiano reggiano, fontina
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
