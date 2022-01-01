Go
Edwardos Natural Pizza Gold Coast

Since 1978 Edwardo’s Natural Pizza Restaurants have been building a reputation on our innovative Chicago-style stuffed pizza loaded with fresh ingredients. Edwardo’s is well known throughout the Midwest and has been acclaimed by food critics and in newspaper readers’ polls for “favorite pizza” in Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

1212 North Dearborn Street

Popular Items

Medium Stuffed Edwardo's Special Sausage$30.00
A delightful combination of sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Meatballs$16.00
Veal, pork, pancetta marinara, burrata, fresh basil, black pepper
Medium Thin Edwardo's Special Pepperoni$23.00
A delightful combination of pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Buffalo Chicken Wings$10.00
Covered in your choice of BBQ or hot. Served with choice of dressings
$1 Donation to The Greater Chicago Food Depository$1.00
Large Stuffed Cheese$28.00
Our original thin crust pizza loaded with our own homemade pizza sauce and topped with a fresh mozzarella blend
Large Stuffed BYO$28.00
Large Stuffed Edwardo's Special Pepperoni$35.00
A delightful combination of pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
Medium Thin Cheese$17.00
Our original thin crust pizza loaded with our own homemade pizza sauce and topped with a fresh mozzarella blend
Small Stuffed World Famous Spinach$23.00
A thin version of the pizza that made Edwardo's famous
Location

1212 North Dearborn Street

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
