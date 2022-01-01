Go
Toast

Gotham Bagels Gold Coast

NY Bagels prepared using traditional technique pass down by many generations Sandwiches and Cream Cheese utilizing modern flavors and ingredients

1212 North Dearborn Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cream Cheese 8oz$7.00
House whipped cream cheese
Half Dozen Bagels$13.00
Choose 6 bagels
LOX & Cream Cheese$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Brighton Beach$14.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
OMFG$14.50
Fried egg, aged cheddar, nashville fried chicken, thick cut bacon, & spicy aioli. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
One Egg Sandwich$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
The Rocky's Deli$13.00
Fried egg, thick cut bacon, aged cheddar, potato latke, & spicy ketchup. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Single Bagel$3.00
Loose bagels do not come sliced.
Bagel and Cream Cheese$5.00
Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar$11.00
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & thick cut bacon. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
See full menu

Location

1212 North Dearborn Street

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scoops Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

✨ Grand Opening August 28th✨⁣⁣
🌱🍦100% Vegan & Gluten Free ⁣⁣
👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻 Women Owned ⁣
📍Gold Coast, Chicago, IL ⁣

Goddess Eggy's

No reviews yet

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

The Goddess And Grocer

No reviews yet

Lovely Food + Wine

Aster Hall Chicago

No reviews yet

900 North Michigan Shops set out to blur the lines between hospitality & retail and teamed up with Hogsalt Hospitality (most notably known for their Au Cheval: Best Burger in America) to create Aster Hall, a food & drink oasis in a luxurious, bright and airy space that spans over the atrium of Levels 5 & 6. This food & drink destination spans across 22,000 square feet amongst an intentionally designed space for both neighbors and visitors exploring the city. Indulge in Small Cheval burgers to tacos to salads to falafel to french fries to soup to ice cream to iced coffee… we can go on, or you can come taste for yourself.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston