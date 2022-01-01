Go
Gotham Bagels Lakeview

NY Bagels prepared using traditional technique pass down by many generations Sandwiches and Cream Cheese utilizing modern flavors and ingredients

2801 North Lincoln Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LOX & Cream Cheese$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
The Amagansett$10.50
Smoked whitefish salad, arugula, cucumber, tomato, & red onion. Inculdes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
The Rocky's Deli$13.00
Fried egg, thick cut bacon, aged cheddar, potato latke, & spicy ketchup. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
OMFG$14.50
Fried egg, aged cheddar, nashville fried chicken, thick cut bacon, & spicy aioli. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
The Yellow C.A.B.$12.95
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, arugula, tomato & mayo. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Brighton Beach$14.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Traditional Tuna Fish$10.50
Arugula, tomato, & red onion. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Bagel and Cream Cheese$5.00
The "V"$12.95
Vegan scallion cream cheese, poblano salad, tomato, arugula, & avocado. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar$11.00
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & thick cut bacon. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
