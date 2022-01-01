Go
Toast

Gotham Bagels South Loop

Gotham Bagels has been serving handmade New York style bagels for more than twenty years. We make our bagels the traditional way – mixing the ingredients in house, rolling by hand, kettle-boiling, and baking in a rotating deck oven. We offer gourmet sandwich creations, house smoked white fish, thin sliced pastrami, and premium smoked salmon. Enjoy the finest pickles in the country, and traditionally mixed tuna fish salad. Online ordering only!

520 South Plymouth Court

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar$11.00
Fried egg, aged cheddar, & thick cut bacon. Choice of bagel. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Single Bagel$3.00
Loose bagels do not come sliced.
Cream Cheese 8oz$7.00
House whipped cream cheese
Half Dozen Bagels$13.00
Choose 6 bagels
Bagel and Cream Cheese$5.00
LOX & Cream Cheese$12.00
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle
One Egg Sandwich$6.50
Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Brighton Beach$14.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, arugula, & capers. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
Hot Coffee 12oz$3.00
Medium-dark Spice Island blend from Chicago roaster Metropolis Coffee
OMFG$14.50
Fried egg, aged cheddar, nashville fried chicken, thick cut bacon, & spicy aioli. Includes Gotham's Finest Pickle.
See full menu

Location

520 South Plymouth Court

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke Poke

No reviews yet

Eat Poke. Love. Sleep. Repeat.

Chicago Bagel Authority

No reviews yet

CBA is where I eat.

Blackwood BBQ - Adams St

No reviews yet

When you went to bed last night, we were already working on your meal for today.

Urbanspace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston