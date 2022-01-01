Go
The Comedy Bar Chicago

Stand-up comedy venue located on the 3rd floor of The Original Gino's East of Chicago.

162 East Superior Street

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

