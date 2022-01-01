Go
Bravo by the Sea - Gloucester

131 Main Street



Popular Items

Make Your Own (Cheese Pizza)$14.00
Chicken Wings$8.00
wood fire roasted, dry, buffalo, bbq
Sausage$17.00
bianco and son's hot sausage, red onion, fior di latte, fontina, pepperoncini, oregano
Greek Salad$10.00
with bravo vinaigrette
Classic Pepperoni$15.00
house sauce and mozzarella
Margherita$15.00
fior di latte, basil, pecorino
Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, ranch dressing
Classic Cheese$14.00
house sauce and mozzarella
Caesar Salad$9.00
Fig Prosciutto$17.00
black mission fig marmalade, fior di latte, gorgonzola, prosciutto
Location

131 Main Street

Gloucester MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
