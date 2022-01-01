Go
Toast

Bravos Philly's and Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

1635 8th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel (4 pc)$5.99
Foot Long Corn Dog$6.99
Basket of fries$5.99
Gluten Free Pita$1.75
Baklava$2.99
Hamburger (Copy)
18" Cheese Pizza$12.99
Grandma Any Way You Want$10.99
Chicago Dog$5.99
Greek Gyro Pita$9.99
See full menu

Location

1635 8th Ave

Greeley CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste of Philly

No reviews yet

Home of the REAL Philly Cheesesteak!

The Blue Mug - 17th St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chipper's Classic Lanes

No reviews yet

Food. Games. Live Music. Fun.

Luna's Tacos & Tequila

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston