Braxton Labs
Come in and enjoy!
95 Riviera Dr.
Location
95 Riviera Dr.
Newport KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Buckhead Mountain Grill
REGULAR & HOLIDAY HOURS
Monday: Closed
Tuesday–Saturday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
November 25 (Thanksgiving): Closed
December 24 (Xmas Eve): 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
December 25 (Xmas Day): Closed
35 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
859-491-7333
Center Hub Deli & Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Blaze Lounge and Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St.
The Baker’s Table is a rustic, neighborhood restaurant, café and bakery located in the historic Monmouth Street district of Newport, KY. Opened in 2018 by chef David Willocks and designer Wendy Braun, the restaurant received much critical acclaim in its opening year; named one of the “Best New Restaurants in America” by EATER.com and USA Today.