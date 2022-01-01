Brazas Chicken Express
Come in and enjoy!
-1308 avalon park bl
Location
-1308 avalon park bl
orlando FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rosso Coffee Bar: Avalon Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
South Philly Steaks
Come in and enjoy a taste of Philly! We serve all our Philly Cheesesteaks on authentic Amoroso Rolls. With plenty of cheese and toppings make your philly your way!
Sip n Roll Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
Gator's Dockside
Come in and enjoy!