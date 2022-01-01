Brazil 4 You
A little piece of Brazil inside Brevard County. Grocery Store, Restaurant, Meat Shop and Bakery in one place! Come to visit us and we will serve you with the famous Brazilian hospitality.
1220 W New Haven Ave #100
Location
1220 W New Haven Ave #100
Melbourne Village FL
Nearby restaurants
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Hemingway's Tavern
Enjoy a true culinary adventure at Hemingway's Tavern, the #1 rated restaurant in Melbourne on Trip Advisor!
Interesting Main plates, wines, signature cocktails, specials, Happy Hour and Desserts inspired by the Ernest's adventures through the Florida Keys, Cuba, France and Spain. Offering safe Inside, Outside and walk up dining areas, open for lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends. Join us for your adventure...
Bagel 13
Come in and enjoy!
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
Come in and enjoy!