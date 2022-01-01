Brazilian Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • GRILL
1560 Garnet Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1560 Garnet Ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
Come in and enjoy!
PB Pub
Small dive bar, cheap drinks and fun atmosphere!
Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats
Come in for high-protein pizzas, superfood smoothies, and kombucha on tap! We use nutritious, all-natural, and organic ingredients. Dairy- and gluten-free welcome. We want your body and soul to be happy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice