Go
Toast

Brazilian Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • GRILL

1560 Garnet Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1560 Garnet Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PB Pub

No reviews yet

Small dive bar, cheap drinks and fun atmosphere!

Powerhaus Wholesome Pizza & Eats

No reviews yet

Come in for high-protein pizzas, superfood smoothies, and kombucha on tap! We use nutritious, all-natural, and organic ingredients. Dairy- and gluten-free welcome. We want your body and soul to be happy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston