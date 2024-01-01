Go
Main picView gallery

Brazilian Empire Grill - 1425 Red Bank rd, lote B

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1425 Red Bank rd, lote B

Goose Creek, SC 29445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1425 Red Bank rd, lote B, Goose Creek SC 29445

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nowhere Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7128 Henry E Brown Jr Blvd Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Sabor Latino: The Latin Taste Restaurant - 139 Red Bank Road
orange starNo Reviews
139 Red Bank Road Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Boxcar Betty's - North Charleston
orange star4.6 • 1,283
7800 Rivers Ave North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - North Charleston
orange star3.9 • 172
8601 S Antler Dr North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Goose Creek, SC
orange starNo Reviews
107 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
Poke Cafe - Poke Cafe (River Ave)
orange starNo Reviews
7620 rivers ave 355 North Charleston, SC 29406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Goose Creek

Heroes Pub
orange star4.5 • 404
1030 Redbank Rd,Ste A Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Goose Creek

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (201 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brazilian Empire Grill - 1425 Red Bank rd, lote B

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston