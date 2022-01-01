Go
Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse

YUKON GOLD POTATOES 3LB$3.50
DICED CHICKEN BREAST$5.00
Price per LB. 1 inch cubed boneless skinless chicken breast.
WHITE LOAF BREAD$5.00
ROSEMARY LOAF BREAD$5.00
CHICKEN WRAPPED WITH BACON$1.50
Price per piece.
CHEESE LOAF BREAD$5.00
MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST$5.00
Price per LB. Cut to 8oz individual pieces. Your choice of marination.
Brazilian Marinade: Garlic, parsley, lemon juice and spices.
Sweet Teriyaki Marinade: Soy sauce, honey, lemon juice, ginger, and garlic.
Tandoori Marinade: Ginger, garlic, chilli, ground cumin and spices.
EGGS MEDIUM GRADE AA, 30 CT TRAY$6.50
Cage free, humane farm animal care.
MARINATED STEAK$12.55
Price per LB. Certified Angus Beef. 8oz individual cuts of steak marinated in your choice of marinade.
South American: Parsley, onions, garlic, lemon juice and spices.
European: Wine, garlic, rosemary and spices.
Asian: Soy sauce, celery, onion and spices
TOP SIRLOIN STEAKS$12.00
Price per LB. 8oz Individual cut sirloin steaks with a fat cap perfect for grilling.
500 S College St

Charlotte NC

Sunday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
