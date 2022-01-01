Go
  • Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe

Bread + Roses Bookshop and Cafe

We're a bookstore-cafe where good folks like you can gather for good books, good coffee, and good food. (And maybe you can even cause a bit of good trouble.)

302 Main Street

Popular Items

Roasted Sweet Potato Sandwich$12.00
Sweet potatoes, garlic hummus, roasted peppers, provolone cheese, fresh kale on sourdough bread
Egg and Cheese Bagel$8.00
Just Egg, provolone cheese, mixed greens, and chipotle aioli
Iced Coffee$3.50
Large Only
Mocha$5.00
Monin dark chocolate syrup mixed with espresso shots and topped with steamed milk alternative
Rice Bowl$16.00
Rice, falafel, shredded purple cabbage, pickled red onion, artichoke, tabbouleh, and hummus
Chai$3.25
Dona chai tea concentrate steamed with milk alternative
Super Green Smoothie$8.00
Spinach, apple, avocado, mint, lime, and flax
Wake Up Smoothie$8.00
Coffee, almond butter, banana, oats, and vanilla
See full menu

Location

Barnstable MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

