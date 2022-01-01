Bold Rock Carter Mountain
Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
78 Reviews
$$
1435 Carter Mountain Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
1435 Carter Mountain Trail, Charlottesville VA 22902
Nearby restaurants
Crushpad
Come in and enjoy!
Mochiko
Aloha! Please come and try the ono food!
Beer Run
Beer Run is well known in Charlottesville for its consistently great food, excellent value and organic ingredients.
We offer a vast selection of craft and small-production boutique beer, cider, and mead for retail sale.
Our wine selection is unique, focused on carefully-chosen good-value, well-priced wines mostly organically grown and/or dynamically produced wines.
Locally owned and operated!
Junction
Come on in and enjoy!