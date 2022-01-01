Go
BRD - R.House

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!

301 W 29th St Stall 5

Popular Items

Jumbo Chicken Tender (Each)$3.99
BRDBOX Tender Meal$12.99
Two jumbo tenders, fries, garlic bread and pickles with choice of two dipping sauces
Carolina BBQ BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Honey Mustard
Sweet Chili BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Pickled Carrot Slaw, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Sweet Chili Mayo
Side BRD Sauce$0.79
Sesame BBQ BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Sweet Soy Pickles, Coleslaw, Sesame Soy BBQ Sauce
Fries$4.09
Lightly Battered and Seasoned
Angry Buffalo BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-free White Meat Chicken, Coleslaw, Buffalo Sauce
Bmore BRD Sando$8.99
Antibiotic-Free White Meat Chicken, Dill Pickles, BRD Sauce, Old Bay
301 W 29th St Stall 5

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
