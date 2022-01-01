Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Brea

Brea restaurants
Brea restaurants that serve burritos

Green Tomato Grill - Brea

796 N Brea Blvd., Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Breakfast Burrito-$9.95
scrambled egg, bacon, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, cheddar jack, potato & chipotle tortilla
-CYO Breakfast Burrito-$9.95
create your own breakfast burrito
More about Green Tomato Grill - Brea
TACOS • SEAFOOD

Baja Fish Tacos - Brea

2500 E Imperial Hwy, Brea

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Combo$14.00
Make it wet $1.50
Ensenada Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
Blackened Fish Burrito$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
More about Baja Fish Tacos - Brea

