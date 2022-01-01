Burritos in Brea
Brea restaurants that serve burritos
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
796 N Brea Blvd., Brea
|-Breakfast Burrito-
|$9.95
scrambled egg, bacon, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, cheddar jack, potato & chipotle tortilla
|-CYO Breakfast Burrito-
|$9.95
create your own breakfast burrito
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Baja Fish Tacos - Brea
2500 E Imperial Hwy, Brea
|Burrito Combo
|$14.00
Make it wet $1.50
|Ensenada Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, baja sauce and guacamole.
|Blackened Fish Burrito
|$11.50
Burrito stuffed with cabbage, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.