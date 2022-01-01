Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Brea

Brea restaurants
Brea restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Green Tomato Grill - Brea

796 N Brea Blvd., Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Chicken Curry Stew-$10.55
grilled chicken, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
Vegan Curry Stew$10.55
chickpea, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
-Vegan Curry Stew-$10.55
chickpea, yellow curry, coconut milk, ginger, tomato, carrot slaw & choice of rice
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea

101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea

Avg 4.2 (5377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Seafood Pan Roast$27.00
shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari, scallops, coconut milk, ginger, lime, green onion, asparagus, carrots, cilantro, basil, basmati rice
