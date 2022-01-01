Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Brea
/
Brea
/
Green Beans
Brea restaurants that serve green beans
XLB Dumpling Bar Brea
437 S Associated Rd, Brea
Avg 4.5
(209 reviews)
Green Beans
$5.00
More about XLB Dumpling Bar Brea
Olive Pit
240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821, Brea
No reviews yet
Stewed Green Beans.
$5.85
More about Olive Pit
Browse other tasty dishes in Brea
Cheese Fries
Waffles
Custard
Fish Tacos
Teriyaki Bowls
Sweet Potato Fries
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Brea to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4
(35 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Walnut
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(846 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston