Grilled chicken in Brea

Bruxie - Brea
215 W Birch St, Brea
|GRILLED CHICKEN & ROASTED MUSHROOM
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Crimini Mushrooms, Sun-Dried, Tomato, Herb Goat Cheese, Romaine & Arugula, Chives, Lemon Vinaigrette & Balsamic Reduction
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery - 01 - TFH - Brea
101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$19.00
Chilled and sliced teriyaki chicken, cabbage, green onion, pea shoots, toasted cashews, shredded carrots, sesame, cilantro, soy-ginger vinaigrette