Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Brea
/
Brea
/
Muffins
Brea restaurants that serve muffins
Green Tomato Grill - Brea
796 N Brea Blvd., Brea
No reviews yet
Double Chocolate Muffin
$3.50
Mocha Muffin
$4.25
More about Green Tomato Grill - Brea
Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery
1080 E. Imperial Hwy, Suite E2, Brea
No reviews yet
Muffins
$2.99
More about Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Brea
Bisque
Strawberry Shortcake
Waffles
Cookies
Edamame
Chili
Avocado Toast
Custard
More near Brea to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4
(35 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Chino Hills
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Walnut
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(846 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston