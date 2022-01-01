Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Brea

Go
Brea restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Brea
  • /
  • Sweet Potato Fries

Brea restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

-Sweet Potato Fries- image

 

Green Tomato Grill - Brea

796 N Brea Blvd., Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
-Sweet Potato Fries-$4.55
Sweet Potato Fries$4.55
More about Green Tomato Grill - Brea
Fire Wings Brea image

 

Fire Wings Brea

985 E. Birch St, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.59
REG - SWEET POTATOE FRIES$4.59
More about Fire Wings Brea

Browse other tasty dishes in Brea

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Calamari

Bisque

Green Beans

Strawberry Shortcake

Custard

Map

More near Brea to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Fullerton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (846 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston