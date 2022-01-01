Go
Bread and Butter Kitchen

Woman and Veteran owned waterfront restaurant serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

303 Second St, Suite A

Popular Items

Bagel & Lox$13.49
Locally smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onions, and tomato on a toasted plain or everything bagel.
Greek Salad$7.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamato olive, feta, pepperoncini, and our house dressing.
Doughnut Holes$6.00
Cheesesteak (Copy)$12.29
Shaved beef, provolone, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, hots, & mayo on a fresh sub roll. Served with our House Chips.
Italian Cold Cut$9.89
Sliced ham, salamic, capiccola, pepperoni, provolone, hots, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing on a fresh sub roll. Served with our House Chips.
Bakewell Maple Pecan Walnut Tart$6.00
Veggie Omelette$9.49
Three eggs, green pepper, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Chocolate Glazed$3.50
BBK Burger$14.29
6oz. ground beef or Beyond Burger patty, bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, red onion, and roasted garlic aioli on brioche. Served with our House Chips.
Banh Mi Burger$11.29
Seasoned ground turkey, pickled carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, and sriracha mayo on brioche. Served with our House Chips.
Location

Annapolis MD

Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
