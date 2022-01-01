Go
Toast

Bread and Roses Bakery

We bake fresh daily, using only the best locally-sourced ingredients and our own beloved recipes

614 Post Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg And Cheese Croissant$5.95
Fresh scrambled Eggs, Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a freshly baked Croissant.
Biscuit Sandwich$5.95
Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit with fresh scrambled eggs and Cabot Cheddar Cheese.
Cinnamon Butter Puff$2.95
Freshly baked muffin - while still warm, it's dipped in melted butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Iced Latte$4.45
Iced Coffee$2.85
Bread & Roses Blend
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.75
Our homemade scone, mixed by hand so that it is not too tough. Maine blueberries and a hint lemon create a delicious breakfast.
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
Sweet chocolate filling baked in a flaky croissant.
Latte$3.50
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Maine blueberries folded into our plain muffin batter and baked to perfection.
See full menu

Location

614 Post Road

Wells ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FOR THE LOVE OF FOOD + DRINK - Ogunquit/Moody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Billy's Chowder House

No reviews yet

Serving the largest portions of the freshest seafood in Wells!

Hidden Cove Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Brewery and Tasting Room

Varano's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston