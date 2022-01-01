Bread + Bar

Go
Smoked Whitefish$15.50
spring greens + almonds + cranberries + Minnesota wild rice + maple vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$7.00
White Bean Hummus$10.00
olive oil + pecorino + gremolata + grilled Bit of Swiss bread
Coconut Shrimp$12.00
served with sweet red chili sauce
Foley Loaded Wedge$11.00
bacon + tomatoes + croutons + house ranch + crispy fried onions
Mustard Crusted Salmon$26.00
Our famous mustard crusted salmon served over French lentils
Children's Chicken Fingers and Waffle$8.25
served with maple syrup
Great Lakes Fish Fry$27.00
Ritz cracker crusted walleye, house tartar, fries, coleslaw
Sriracha Chicken$17.00
bleu cheese + tobacco onions + soba
Arugula$5.50
645 RIVERVIEW DR

BENTON HARBOR MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Happy Poochie Eatery

No reviews yet

A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.
Happiness is a full pooch!

The Livery

No reviews yet

The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!

RyeBelles

No reviews yet

American Cuisine
Rooftop Dining
Steak, Seafood, Pizza

St. Joe Community Taproom

No reviews yet

Craft Beer | Wine | Cider | Draft Cocktails

