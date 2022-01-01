Go
The Bread Basket Bakery

The Bread Basket Bakery was born in 1982 when Joan Tallman began baking out of her home kitchen for friends and family. Over the next four decades, Joan grew the business into a thriving staple in downtown Saratoga Springs.
In 2020, Joan decided to retire her apron. The Mitzen family of Saratoga Springs purchased the business and building in 2020, committed to keeping the same delicious recipes that made the Bread Basket so successful for years and years.
Philanthropists Lisa and Ed Mitzen made one change: the decision to donate all the profits from the Bread Basket every year
to charities committed to food insecurity and hunger.
Please visit us to not only taste some amazing food, but also help us do good, too.

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

65 Spring Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich w/ Cheese$6.50
2 eggs served on our homemade english muffin with american cheese. Choose to add meat or cheese or veggies if you like.
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$10.25
2 Pieces of cinnamon swirl bread soaked in egg and grilled
The Rocket$8.25
2 Egg, cheddar, sautéed arugula, and tomato
Breakfast Burrito$9.50
Potatoes, eggs, salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, served in a grilled white or wheat wrap Add meat items 1.00 each gluten free wrap when available $1.00
Chicken Panini$10.25
roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, garlic mayo, chicken on garlic basil bread
20 Oz Coffee$2.75
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Custom Sandwich$7.25
Create your own sandwich from our list of delicious breads and toppings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

65 Spring Street

Saratoga Springs NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
