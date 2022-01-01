bread+butter
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
2586 N Westwood Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2586 N Westwood Blvd
Poplar Bluff MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Teresita’s Street Food
Mexican street food from the region of San Luis Potosi!
King David’s Winery, Meadery & Brewery
Cajun cuisine
Casa Lopez
Come in and enjoy!