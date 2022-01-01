Go
bread+butter

Toast

bread+butter

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

2586 N Westwood Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey Pecan Turkey Wrap$9.99
Turkey, honey pecan cream cheese, swiss, lettuce + tomatoes in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Our chicken salad with cranberries + pecans on a fresh baked croissant. Sandwiches served with 1 regular side. Add $1.99 for a premium side. Gluten free bread available.
Slice of Cake$3.99
Chocolate, Carrot, Peanut Butter Chocolate + other daily selections.
Dessert Bar$2.99
Homemade brownies, yellow gooey butter cake, chocolate chip gooey butter cake, Hello Dollies (gluten-free).
The Sasquatch Wrap$10.99
Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing in a jalapeño tortilla.
Cobb Salad$12.99
Lettuce, egg, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, mushrooms, croutons + chicken with ranch dressing.
Bowl Soup$6.79
12oz choice of Broccoli Cheddar Cheese, Loaded Potato, or Chicken ‘n Dumplings
Avocado Bowl$10.29
An avocado chopped with grilled chicken + black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese + chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips or low carb with no chips.
Southwest Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, cheese + chipotle ranch dressing in a jalapeño tortilla.
DT Sweet Tea$1.69
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2586 N Westwood Blvd

Poplar Bluff MO

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
