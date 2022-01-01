Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Crispelli's Bakery

Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

566 Reviews

$

931 North Main St

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Popular Items

Caprese 8"$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Basil, Arugula
Lemon Rosemary$7.89
Sourdough with Lemon Zest, Olive Oil, Fresh Rosemary and Sea Salt
Baguette$2.99
Traditional French Baguette
Italian Meats w/ Giardiniere 8"$10.50
Mortadella, Spicy Capicola, Sopressata, Aioli, Fontiago Cheese, Giardinnaire, Arugula
French$4.49
Classic French White Bread
Paysanne$3.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

931 North Main St, Royal Oak MI 48067

Directions

