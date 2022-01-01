Go
Bread Craft

Bakery cafe.

SMOKED SALMON

24 Church Avenue SW • $$

Avg 4.6 (461 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasonal Salad$9.00
Chicken buscuit$7.00
Cast Iron fried chicken breast with mustard mayo. Served on Cheese biscuit.
Latte$3.25
Bacon Salad$10.00
Hot Ham and Cheese$8.50
Cappicola Ham with olive relish, and fresh mozzarella served on focaccia.
Spinach croissant$2.95
Croissant dough filled with spinach, artichokes, and feta cheese.
Egg and cheese croissant$8.00
Swiss cheese, house mayo. Served with fresh fruit.
Avacado toast$9.00
Toasted slice of rustic bread served with pickled onions and cilantro.
Parfait$9.00
House made greek yogurt with Bread Craft granola and seasonal fruit.
Eclair$3.75
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

24 Church Avenue SW

Roanoke VA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm
