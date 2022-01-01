Bread Furst
Bread Furst opened in May, 2014, a neighborhood bakery in the upper northwest neighborhood called Van Ness/Forest Hills. It makes and sells traditional breads and pastries, original and specialty foods.
4434 Connecticut Ave NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4434 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uptown Market
Shop our selection of AT HOME MEAL SOLUTIONS of Family Style Prepared Meals
Uptown Market Restaurant
The Restaurant at Uptown Market is back with a new dinner menu featuring casual Spanish tapas, small plates, fresh squeezed margaritas, and house made sangria. Enjoy a breezy, casual Spanish experience on our patio or in our dining room. Uptown is the perfect spot to unwind after work or on the weekend with perfectly cooked garlic shrimp, rustic country bread with fresh tomato, roasted peppers, eggplant and a fresh, house made glass of sangria - frozen or on the rocks. Dinner is seated, reservations encouraged.
Sfoglina
Open for Same Day Pickup Wednesday through Friday 12:30PM-8:30PM.
Saturday through Sunday 12:30PM-9PM.
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab