Bread Furst

Bread Furst opened in May, 2014, a neighborhood bakery in the upper northwest neighborhood called Van Ness/Forest Hills. It makes and sells traditional breads and pastries, original and specialty foods.

4434 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuit$2.65
Flakey, buttermilk biscuit
Rustic Sourdough$8.50
Rustic white sourdough
Chicken Torta$12.50
Grilled chicken adobo, avocado crema, pickled onion, lettuce, queso blanco
Sandwich Roll$2.00
Small sandwich roll.
Bagel - Everything$2.35
Our bagel, with poppy & sesame seeds
Veggie Sandwich$11.50
Raw beets, beet hummus, fried chickpeas, carrot, cucumber, watermelon radish, alfalfa sprouts. VEGAN
Canele$4.00
Classic Bordelaise pastry made with a rum custard.
Baguette$3.90
Traditional French baguette.
Jambon Beurre (Ham & Cheese)$11.50
Heritage ham, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard, butter on baguette
Levain$7.50
Our country-style sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4434 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
