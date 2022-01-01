Bread Zeppelin Salads
It’s easy: 40 ingredients; 20 dressings; mix it up! After you choose from our list of fresh ingredients, we chop it up fast with our mezzaluna knife, dress it and serve it to you in either a bowl or our trademark Zeppelin.
3450 E. Hebron Pkwy #108
Location
Carrollton TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:29 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:29 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:29 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:29 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:29 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
