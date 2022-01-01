Bread Zeppelin Salads

Go
It’s easy: 40 ingredients; 20 dressings; mix it up! After you choose from our list of fresh ingredients, we chop it up fast with our mezzaluna knife, dress it and serve it to you in either a bowl or our trademark Zeppelin.

Southlake TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
