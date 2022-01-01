Go
Toast

Bread Zeppelin Salads

Come in and enjoy!

1700 City Plaza Drive CityPlace Building 1

No reviews yet

Location

1700 City Plaza Drive CityPlace Building 1

Spring TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Salsa Verde

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

No reviews yet

We started as a Food Truck in Puerto Rico in 2015 and after Hurricane Maria devistated the island, the truck (and our chef) came to Dallas.
We are located in the Taste of Towerwood Ghost Kitchens building at 3230 Towerwood Dr - Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Cru - Dallas

No reviews yet

Catch a Vibe!

Rainbow Fountain & Grill

No reviews yet

An old fashioned soda fountain and grill right on the square in the heart of Old Downtown Carrollton!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston