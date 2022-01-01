Go
Bread & Roses

Contemporary casual eatery featuring farm fresh ingredients for breakfast. brunch and lunch. Come in and enjoy!

56258 Van Dyke Ave.

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$11.99
Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions,
baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served
with two sunny-side up eggs.
Applewood Smoked Bacon$5.99
Savory Pork Sausage Links$3.99
Farm Greek Yogurt Bowl$11.59
Nonfat Greek yogurt layered with Michigan
honey, granola, seasonal berries, fresh sliced bananas, and chia seeds. Served with a fresh baked B&R muffin of the day.
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Ranchero red beans, house‑made chorizo, tomatillo smothered salsa, two eggs any style, avocado, sour cream,
and queso fresco, served with gluten‑free corn tortillas, and fresh seasoned potatoes.
B&R Club Sandwich$11.99
Turkey, bacon, smashed avocado, baby arugula, basil ailoli, and gruyère cheese, on ciabatta.
French Toast$12.99
Custard-dipped, thick-cut brioche bread, topped with house‑made strawberry jam, whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and proudly served with Michigan maple syrup.
House Omelet$13.99
House-made chorizo, applewood smoked
bacon, sausage, and gruyère cheese.
The Hash Bowl
Two eggs any style, atop fresh seasoned potatoes. Served with whole grain artisan toast and all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam.
Choose one from below:
• Roasted Salmon ‑ Roasted salmon*,
red peppers, French feta, horseradish
sour cream, and fresh dill.
• Mushroom – Mixed mushrooms,
caramelized onions, goat cheese, and baby arugula.
• Protein Packer – House‑made chorizo,
bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, and cheddar cheese.
• Slow-Smoked Brisket
Homemade slow‑smoked brisket, red
peppers, caramelized onions, queso fresco, and tomatillo smothered salsa.
Traditional$11.99
Two eggs any style with your choice of applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, or chicken sausage patties. Served with whole grain artisan toast, all‑natural house‑made strawberry jam, and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Location

56258 Van Dyke Ave.

Shelby Township MI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
