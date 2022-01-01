Go
Toast

BREADBELLY

Breadbelly is an Asian-American bakery + cafe located in San Francisco, CA.
Open 5 days a week: Thursday-Monday 10am to 2 pm.
Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
We are currently serving to-go only. There is a small outdoor dining area available on a first-come basis. If you are placing an order online, please be sure to be present to retrieve your order at your assigned pick-up time! Due to the limited nature of our products, we are unable to offer replacements or refunds for your food if you are unable to pick-up your order.
Due to Covid-19 there is currently no public restroom available. Thank you for visiting Breadbelly!

1408 Clement Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Char Siu Sando$19.00
sliced roasted pork glazed with homemade char siu sauce, cucumber, shrettuce, red onion, and mayo on milk bread
Gyeranbbang$7.50
corn bread with a whole egg in the center, cheddar cheese, scallions, and gochugaru Korean chili flake on top
this item is gluten-free
Brown Butter Mochi$3.75
brown butter, coconut cream, peanuts
this item is gluten free
Egg Salad Bunwich$14.50
egg salad, panko'd asparagus, yuzu shichi-mi togarashi, dijon, cucumber pickle, shrettuce, pandesal bun (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
Kaya Toast$9.00
milk bread with coconut-pandan jam, maldon sea salt
Raclette n Mushroom Bun$7.25
Maitake mushrooms, raclette cheese, roasted garlic, shaved hazelnut, honey
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
fried egg (medium!), smoked ham, gruyere, sweet and sour kale, fermented chili paste, bunwich
Kaya Bun$6.00
Coconut-pandan cream filled milk bread bun
contains: almonds, coconut, dairy, egg, gelatin, gluten.
Kaya buns contain custard, so we recommend that they are consumed within a day of purchase!
*please note: limit of 8 per guest*
Milk Bread Loaf$13.00
Please only a maximum of 2 loaves of milk bread per guest!
Shrimpwich$22.00
Shrimp, avocado, ginger, lettuce, mayo, pan de sal roll (please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
See full menu

Location

1408 Clement Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lost Marbles

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

T Phoenix

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scarlet Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston