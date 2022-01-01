Go
Breadberry Local

Kick off your day with a smile. Arriving at work, there's already enough on your plate.
We understand you're in a rush, so we rearrange your plate with real, enticing food that puts the good in your morning.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3611 14th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Eggs$5.99
Two egg omelette or sunny side, freshly cooked to order.
The Classic Breakfast Plate$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
Cappuccino$5.49
Butter Sandwich$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
Cream Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
Plain Bagel/Roll$1.75
Classic Grilled Cheese$10.99
Sliced Sourdough Bread, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato.
Tuna Sandwich$7.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3611 14th Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
