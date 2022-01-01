Go
Breadblok

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seasonal Soup$6.00
Chestnut Sourdough (V)$22.00
Vanilla Beignet$7.50
Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
sourdough, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, & chipotle mayonnaise
Almond Croissant$8.50
Buckwheat Sourdough (V)$20.00
Earthy, 24-hour fermented sourdough made from our mother starter
Croissant$6.50
Raspberry Beignet$7.50
Chicken Pesto$18.00
baguette, chicken, pesto mayonnaise, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, & arugula
Turkey (NF)$18.00
poppy seed baguette, turkey, cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, mayonnaise, sprouts, & cranberry relish
Location

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
