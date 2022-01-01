Breadblok
A gluten-free bakery for everyone.
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103
Popular Items
Location
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.
33 Taps
all the food, beer, cocktails, and good times! :)
The Window
Come in and enjoy!
Intelligentsia Coffee
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.