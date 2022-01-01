Breadboard Bakery

Go
Artisan Bread & Snacks with a focus on local, whole grains.
Current Schedule: Wednesday // Friday // Sunday ****** 9AM - 11AM: Order Online Only ***** 11AM - 2PM: Order In Person at the Door ******
*All pickups are outdoors at our window*
Pre-orders due two days in advance, by Mon/Wed/Friday afternoons (around 2pm).
Pre-orders for baked goods are now priced at a 5% discount. (All prices already adjusted below). Whole cakes & pies, retail items, some specials and holiday menus excluded.
203 A Broadway

Ham and Cheese Croissant ^$4.75
Vermont Salumi maple proscuitto cotto and Jasper Hill cheese baked in our wheaty croissant.
Chocolate Croissant ^$4.50
Classic chocolate croissant with Valrhona chocolate batons. A bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
Glazed Cinnamon Roll ^$4.00
Our cinnamon roll is a croissant in disguise: flaky pastry with a brown sugar-cinnamon swirl. *no eggs*
Plain Croissant ^$4.00
Classic butter croissant with a bit of local whole wheat for flavor.
Seeded Sourdough ^$9.50
Our seeded sourdough uses 100% Ground Up Grain flour. Coated in sesame seeds and chock full of toasted sesame, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds. Not too sour. Nice crust and soft, chewy interior. Lasts for days. Freezes well when wrapped in plastic.
Chickpea Curry Hand Pie ^$4.50
Coconut milk-based chickpea and green pea curry. Encased in our flaky wheat crust. Mildly spicy!
Sourdough ^$8.50
Our sourdough uses 100% Ground Up Grain flour. Not too sour. Nice crust and soft, chewy interior. Lasts for days. Freezes well when wrapped in plastic.
Almond Butter Miso Cookie ^$2.00
Sweet-salty cookie made with almond butter and white miso. Crisp edges, chewy center.
Spinach, Scallion, & Goat Cheese Quiche Slice ^$7.00
Slice of quiche with spinach, scallion, and fresh Westfield Farm goat cheese.
203 A Broadway

Arlington MA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:15 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:15 pm








