Go
Toast

Break'n Eggs Creperie

Break’N Eggs Creperie is a unique and beautiful local family restaurant where an abundance of breakfast and lunch items are being prepared in front of your eyes using the freshest ingredients available on a daily basis.

1280 Sweethome Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Local Breakfast$11.95
Two Eggs, choice of Peameal Bacon, Bacon or Sausage, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, Fresh Fruit and crispy Breakfast Potatoes
California Benedict$14.25
Two Poached Eggs, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce
(34A) Nutella/Strawberries$8.75
w/ whipped cream
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.50
Choice of 3 Plain, Banana, or Chocolate Pancakes, served with fresh fruit and pure Maple Syrup
Greek Omelette$13.95
served with Crispy Breakfast Potatoes, White, Wheat, or Rye toast, & Fresh Fruit
Side Bacon$3.95
French Toast$11.95
Three thick slices of French Bread soaked in a vanilla custard grilled and served with Home-made Strawberry Honey butter, fresh fruit and local NY State Maple Syrup
(10) - Breakfast Crepe$13.95
Two Eggs your way, Choice of Swiss, Brie, Cheddar, or Goat Cheese, served with Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Home Fries and Fresh Fruit
(33) Strawberry Crepe$8.75
w/ Honey Butter, whipped cream and Strawberry Coulis
Side Potatoes$3.50
See full menu

Location

1280 Sweethome Rd

Amherst NY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nina's Custard

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Lebro's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Austin's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Korean Comfort Food

Banchetti By Rizzo's

No reviews yet

Bari Italian Street Food is a tribute to my Italian ancestry, with a nod to the current street food scene. These classic dishes originated in my parents hometown and we are committed to producing the same quality items for future generations to enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston