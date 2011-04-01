Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Carrboro
  • /
  • Breakaway Carrboro - 410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,
Consumer picView gallery

Breakaway Carrboro - 410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,

Carrboro, NC 27510

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,, Carrboro NC 27510

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
orange starNo Reviews
307 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Venable Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Greensboro St. Suite A-18 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tandem Restaurant - 200 North Greensboro Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Greensboro Street Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Thai Station Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 11
201 E Main St, Ste C. Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Carrboro Pizza Oven
orange star4.2 • 87
200 N. Greensboro Street Suite B8 Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrboro

Acme Food & Beverage Company
orange star4.2 • 1,194
110 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Open Eye Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,049
101 S Greensboro St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Spotted Dog Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 982
111 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Vecino Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 208
300 E Main St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
The Station - 201 East Main St. Carrboro
orange star4.3 • 144
201 East Main St. Carrboro Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext
Tesoro
orange star5.0 • 109
100 E Weaver St Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Carrboro

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakaway Carrboro - 410 North Greensboro Street, Suite 160,

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston