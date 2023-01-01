Breakfast at Tiffany’s - 112 S 5th St
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
112 S 5th St, Leesburg FL 34748
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Leesburg
4.4 • 800
1341 South 14th St Leesburg, FL 34748
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - The Villages (Colony Blvd)
4.2 • 929
353 Colony Blvd The Villages, FL 32162
View restaurant
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Tavares
4.7 • 680
1990 state road 19 Tavares, FL 32778
View restaurant