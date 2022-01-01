Go
Toast

The Breakfast Boys

"We Are A Fancy Little Diner With A Big Boozy Brunch"

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3387 Main St • $$

Avg 4 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat lovers omlette$17.95
Salmon Hash$21.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3387 Main St

College Park GA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

No reviews yet

Redefined BBQ & Southern Hospitality
Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Radial Cafe - College Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston